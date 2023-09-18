Unveiling PulteGroup (PHM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the intrinsic value of PulteGroup Inc (PHM) to determine if it's fairly valued

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 2.63% and a 3-month gain of 14.74%, PulteGroup Inc (

PHM, Financial) has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 12.1. These figures lead us to question: is the stock fairly valued? This article offers a valuation analysis of PulteGroup, encouraging readers to delve into the details of the company's financial performance.

Company Overview

PulteGroup Inc is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in 42 markets across 24 states. The company primarily builds single-family detached homes (85% of unit sales) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup also provides homebuyers with mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company, headquartered in Atlanta, has a current stock price of $82.85 and a GF Value of $77.22, indicating a fair valuation.

1701241754021265408.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the intrinsic value of a stock, derived from an exclusive method that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded.

Based on these factors, PulteGroup (

PHM, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value at $77.22. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns. With its current price of $82.85 per share and a market cap of $18.20 billion, PulteGroup's stock seems to be fairly valued.

As PulteGroup is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1701241732449959936.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. PulteGroup has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.74, ranking better than 54.72% of 106 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks PulteGroup's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

1701241775559016448.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies is less risky, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. PulteGroup has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $12.1. Its operating margin is 21.38%, which ranks better than 88.99% of 109 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of PulteGroup at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. PulteGroup's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 84.31% of 102 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. PulteGroup's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 43.2%, which ranks better than 78.72% of 94 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, PulteGroup's return on invested capital is 23.94, and its cost of capital is 9.77.

1701241796119494656.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of PulteGroup (

PHM, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 78.72% of 94 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about PulteGroup stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.