With a daily gain of 2.63% and a 3-month gain of 14.74%, PulteGroup Inc ( PHM, Financial) has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 12.1. These figures lead us to question: is the stock fairly valued? This article offers a valuation analysis of PulteGroup, encouraging readers to delve into the details of the company's financial performance.

Company Overview

PulteGroup Inc is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in 42 markets across 24 states. The company primarily builds single-family detached homes (85% of unit sales) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup also provides homebuyers with mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company, headquartered in Atlanta, has a current stock price of $82.85 and a GF Value of $77.22, indicating a fair valuation.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the intrinsic value of a stock, derived from an exclusive method that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded.

Based on these factors, PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value at $77.22. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns. With its current price of $82.85 per share and a market cap of $18.20 billion, PulteGroup's stock seems to be fairly valued.

As PulteGroup is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. PulteGroup has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.74, ranking better than 54.72% of 106 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks PulteGroup's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies is less risky, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. PulteGroup has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $12.1. Its operating margin is 21.38%, which ranks better than 88.99% of 109 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of PulteGroup at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. PulteGroup's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 84.31% of 102 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. PulteGroup's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 43.2%, which ranks better than 78.72% of 94 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, PulteGroup's return on invested capital is 23.94, and its cost of capital is 9.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 78.72% of 94 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about PulteGroup stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

