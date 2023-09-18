What's Driving Afya Ltd's Surprising 30% Stock Rally?

Afya Ltd ( AFYA, Financial), a leading medical education group based in Brazil, has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's market cap stands at $1.55 billion, with a current stock price of $16.59. Over the past week, Afya Ltd's stock price has seen a gain of 4.88%, and over the past three months, it has surged by an impressive 30.05%. According to the GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is significantly undervalued at $25.49. This is a stark contrast to the GF Value of $28.07 three months ago, which suggested a possible value trap.

Company Overview

Afya Ltd operates in the education industry, offering a variety of courses in addition to Medicine, such as Management, Dentistry, Law, Engineering, Nursing, Psychology, and Accounting Sciences, among others. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. The Undergrad segment provides educational services through undergraduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Continuing Education segment offers specialization programs and graduate courses in medicine. The Digital Services segment provides content and technology for medical education, clinical decisions software, practice management tools, and provides access, demand, and efficiency for the healthcare players.

Profitability Analysis

Afya Ltd's profitability rank stands at 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's operating margin of 26.94% is better than 85.31% of 245 companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which are calculated as Net Income divided by its average Total Stockholders Equity, Total Assets, and capital invested in its business respectively, are all higher than the industry average. Afya Ltd's ROE stands at 10.46%, ROA at 4.64%, and ROIC at 9.67%. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 6 years, which is better than 51.9% of 237 companies.

Growth Prospects

Afya Ltd's growth rank is 9/10, indicating a high level of growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are both higher than the industry average, standing at 26.80% and 45.00% respectively. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate of 26.50% is better than 90.62% of 32 companies. Furthermore, Afya Ltd's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are also higher than the industry average, standing at 16.90% and 32.20% respectively.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Afya Ltd's stock are Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Dodge & Cox. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest number of shares, with 3,626,035 shares, representing 3.87% of the total shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 135,500 shares, representing 0.14% of the total shares. Dodge & Cox holds 27,283 shares, representing 0.03% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Afya Ltd faces competition from Arco Platform Ltd, Skillsoft Corp, and Perdoceo Education Corp. Arco Platform Ltd has a market cap of $910.850 million, Skillsoft Corp has a market cap of $203.914 million, and Perdoceo Education Corp has a market cap of $1.08 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Afya Ltd's impressive stock performance, high profitability, and growth prospects make it a compelling investment. The company's stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, and its profitability and growth ranks are higher than the industry average. Furthermore, the company's stock is held by renowned investors such as Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Dodge & Cox. Despite facing competition from Arco Platform Ltd, Skillsoft Corp, and Perdoceo Education Corp, Afya Ltd's strong fundamentals and growth prospects make it a promising investment.