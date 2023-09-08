Insider Buying: CEO Michael Wojtowicz Acquires 30,000 Shares of Charge Enterprises Inc

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago

On September 8, 2023, Michael Wojtowicz, CEO and President of B W Electrical Services, made a significant insider purchase of 30,000 shares of Charge Enterprises Inc (

CRGE, Financial). This move is noteworthy as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Who is Michael Wojtowicz?

Michael Wojtowicz is the CEO and President of B W Electrical Services, a key player in the electrical services industry. He has a proven track record of leadership and strategic decision-making, which has contributed to the company's growth and success. His recent purchase of Charge Enterprises Inc shares further solidifies his commitment to the company's growth.

About Charge Enterprises Inc

Charge Enterprises Inc is a company that operates in the telecommunication and infrastructure sectors. The company is involved in the acquisition, installation, repair, and management of critical infrastructure necessary for global communications and electric vehicle charging stations. The company's unique business model and strategic operations have positioned it as a significant player in the industry.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 55,000 shares and sold none. This trend indicates a strong belief in the company's potential and a long-term investment strategy. The recent purchase of 30,000 shares by the insider further strengthens this trend.

1701264368945070080.png

The insider transaction history for Charge Enterprises Inc shows a total of 20 insider buys over the past year, compared to only 4 insider sells. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish signal for investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Charge Enterprises Inc were trading at $0.47 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $114.865 million. While the company's market cap is not in the billion range, the consistent insider buying activity could be a positive signal for potential investors.

Conclusion

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. In the case of Charge Enterprises Inc, the consistent buying activity by the insider, particularly the recent purchase of 30,000 shares, suggests a strong belief in the company's future prospects. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.