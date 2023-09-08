On September 8, 2023, Michael Wojtowicz, CEO and President of B W Electrical Services, made a significant insider purchase of 30,000 shares of Charge Enterprises Inc ( CRGE, Financial). This move is noteworthy as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Who is Michael Wojtowicz?

Michael Wojtowicz is the CEO and President of B W Electrical Services, a key player in the electrical services industry. He has a proven track record of leadership and strategic decision-making, which has contributed to the company's growth and success. His recent purchase of Charge Enterprises Inc shares further solidifies his commitment to the company's growth.

About Charge Enterprises Inc

Charge Enterprises Inc is a company that operates in the telecommunication and infrastructure sectors. The company is involved in the acquisition, installation, repair, and management of critical infrastructure necessary for global communications and electric vehicle charging stations. The company's unique business model and strategic operations have positioned it as a significant player in the industry.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 55,000 shares and sold none. This trend indicates a strong belief in the company's potential and a long-term investment strategy. The recent purchase of 30,000 shares by the insider further strengthens this trend.

The insider transaction history for Charge Enterprises Inc shows a total of 20 insider buys over the past year, compared to only 4 insider sells. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish signal for investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Charge Enterprises Inc were trading at $0.47 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $114.865 million. While the company's market cap is not in the billion range, the consistent insider buying activity could be a positive signal for potential investors.

Conclusion

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. In the case of Charge Enterprises Inc, the consistent buying activity by the insider, particularly the recent purchase of 30,000 shares, suggests a strong belief in the company's future prospects. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.