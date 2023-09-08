Insider Buying Alert: JW Asset Management, LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of TerrAscend Corp (TSNDF)

48 minutes ago
On September 8, 2023, JW Asset Management, LLC, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of TerrAscend Corp (

TSNDF, Financial), purchased an additional 25,000 shares of the company. This move by the insider has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

About JW Asset Management, LLC and TerrAscend Corp

JW Asset Management, LLC is a New York-based investment firm with a strong focus on the healthcare sector. The firm is known for its active management strategy and has a significant stake in TerrAscend Corp. Over the past year, JW Asset Management, LLC has purchased 1,118,952 shares in total and sold 2,149,847 shares in total.

TerrAscend Corp, on the other hand, is a leading North American cannabis company with a focus on quality and consistency. The company provides innovative, reliable, and safe cannabis products to both the medical and legal adult-use market. With a market cap of $650.767 million, TerrAscend Corp is a significant player in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

Insider Buying Analysis

The insider transaction history for TerrAscend Corp shows a trend towards insider buying. Over the past year, there have been 17 insider buys in total, compared to just 2 insider sells. This suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company see value in its shares.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of TerrAscend Corp were trading for $2.19 apiece. This purchase by JW Asset Management, LLC could indicate a belief that the stock is undervalued at its current price.

Stock Price and GF Value

With a price of $2.19 and a GuruFocus Value of $5.86, TerrAscend Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.37. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, potentially making it an attractive investment opportunity.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. In the case of TerrAscend Corp, the GF Value suggests that the stock may be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at TerrAscend Corp by JW Asset Management, LLC could signal a bullish outlook for the company. However, investors should also consider the company's GF Value and other fundamental factors before making an investment decision.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
