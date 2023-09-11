Insider Sell: Sr. VP, CFO & Treasurer Thomas Baker Sells 2,500 Shares of PC Connection Inc

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, Thomas Baker, the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of PC Connection Inc (

CNXN, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Baker has sold a total of 10,000 shares and made no purchases.

PC Connection Inc is a Fortune 1000 company specializing in providing a full range of information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, and education markets. The company offers a broad selection of more than 300,000 brand name products, such as laptops, tablets, desktops, servers, storage, and networking products, as well as software, peripherals, and accessories.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider transactions. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 26 insider sells for PC Connection Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1701385164560531456.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of PC Connection Inc were trading at $53.58, giving the company a market cap of $1.417 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.74, lower than the industry median of 22.11 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, PC Connection Inc's stock is fairly valued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.09, with a GF Value of $49.26. This valuation is depicted in the following image:

1701385180419194880.png

The insider's sell, coupled with the company's valuation and the absence of insider buys over the past year, may suggest a cautious outlook for the company's stock. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends, before making investment decisions.

As always, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions. Instead, they should be used as a tool to better understand the actions of company insiders and how these actions may reflect on the company's future performance.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.