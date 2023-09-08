Former Chief Legal Officer Aimee Williams-ramey Sells 11,630 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp

On September 8, 2023, Aimee Williams-ramey, the former Chief Legal Officer of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (

SIX, Financial), sold 11,630 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider trading activities often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects.

Aimee Williams-ramey has been associated with Six Flags Entertainment Corp for several years, serving in the capacity of Chief Legal Officer. Her role involved overseeing the company's legal affairs, including corporate governance, compliance, and risk management. Her insider perspective and understanding of the company's operations make her trading activities particularly noteworthy.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is a world-renowned theme park corporation based in the United States. The company operates regional theme parks and water parks and is the largest regional theme park company globally. Six Flags Entertainment Corp's parks feature a diverse array of roller coasters, rides, shows, attractions, and concerts for all ages.

Over the past year, Aimee Williams-ramey has sold 11,630 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This recent sale represents a significant portion of her transactions over the year.

1701385161712599040.png

The insider transaction history for Six Flags Entertainment Corp shows a total of 14 insider buys over the past year, compared to just 1 insider sell. This trend suggests that insiders generally have a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp were trading for $24.45 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $2.158 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 26.92, which is higher than the industry median of 19.78 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1701385177185386496.png

With a price of $24.45 and a GuruFocus Value of $34.91, Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell a significant number of shares could be interpreted in various ways. It could indicate a belief that the stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply be a personal financial decision unrelated to the company's performance. Regardless, investors should always consider insider trading activities as one of many factors in their investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
