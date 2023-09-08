Chief Medical Officer Stephen Brannan Sells 5,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 8, 2023, Stephen Brannan, the Chief Medical Officer of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (

KRTX, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that have been occurring over the past year.

Stephen Brannan is a seasoned medical professional with a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. As the Chief Medical Officer of Karuna Therapeutics, he is responsible for overseeing the company's clinical development programs and medical affairs. His role is crucial in ensuring the safety and efficacy of the company's therapeutic solutions.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by unmet medical need. The company's product candidates are based on an innovative approach that targets the muscarinic cholinergic receptors. Karuna Therapeutics is committed to understanding the pathophysiology of these disorders and developing effective treatments for patients.

Over the past year, Stephen Brannan has sold a total of 45,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 5,000 shares is part of this larger trend. The insider transaction history for Karuna Therapeutics Inc shows that there have been no insider buys over the past year, while there have been 25 insider sells.

1701385162316578816.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. The absence of insider buys and the consistent insider sells could be a signal to investors about the insider's perspective on the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc were trading for $184.04 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $6.96 billion. The relationship between the insider sell transactions and the stock price is an important factor for investors to consider. While the insider's sell transactions do not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's performance, they do provide insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation.

In conclusion, the recent sell transaction by Stephen Brannan, along with the overall trend of insider sells at Karuna Therapeutics Inc, could be a factor for investors to consider when evaluating the company's stock. While the insider's actions do not necessarily reflect the company's future performance, they do provide valuable insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.