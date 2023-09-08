On September 8, 2023, Christian Voigtlander, the COO of ICU Medical Inc ( ICUI, Financial), sold 6,850 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider selling can often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects.

Christian Voigtlander is a key figure at ICU Medical Inc, a company that develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications. The company's product portfolio includes devices for infusion therapy, oncology, and critical care applications. Voigtlander's role as COO places him in a unique position to understand the company's operations and future prospects.

Over the past year, Voigtlander has sold a total of 6,850 shares and has not purchased any shares. This could be seen as a bearish signal, suggesting that the insider may believe the company's stock is overvalued or that the company may face challenges in the future.

The insider transaction history for ICU Medical Inc shows that there have been no insider buys over the past year, but there have been seven insider sells. This trend could be a cause for concern for potential investors.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of ICU Medical Inc were trading for $129.04, giving the company a market cap of $3.104 billion.

With a price of $129.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $314.84, ICU Medical Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41. This suggests that the stock may be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Christian Voigtlander, along with the overall trend of insider sells at ICU Medical Inc, could be seen as a bearish signal. Combined with the company's price-to-GF-Value ratio, potential investors should exercise caution when considering this stock.