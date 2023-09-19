Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 7, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, added 46,574 shares of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (

MPA, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, executed at a price of $10.92 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in MPA to 1,581,839 shares, representing 0.45% of its portfolio and 12.03% of MPA's total shares. The trade had a minor impact of 0.01% on the firm's portfolio.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a significant focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial).1701475945237446656.png

Overview of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (

MPA, Financial) is a U.S.-based closed-end fund with an investment objective to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal and Pennsylvania income taxes. The fund operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $143.953 million. As of September 12, 2023, the stock is trading at $10.95, significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $35.38. The stock's price to GF Value stands at 0.31, indicating a potential for substantial growth.1701475921917116416.png

Performance and Financial Health of MPA

MPA's performance score, as per the GF-Score, is 54 out of 100, suggesting a poor future performance potential. The stock's financial strength is rated 5 out of 10, while its profitability rank is a low 2 out of 10. The growth rank is not applicable due to insufficient data. The GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank stand at 4 and 5 out of 10, respectively.

MPA's financial health, as indicated by the Piotroski F-Score, is 4, suggesting average business operations. The Altman Z score and cash to debt ratio are not applicable due to insufficient data. The stock's ROE and ROA stand at -11.33 and -6.94, respectively, indicating a negative return on equity and assets.

MPA's Momentum and Predictability

MPA's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day stand at 37.43, 35.59, and 34.73, respectively, suggesting a neutral momentum. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -0.97, indicating a slight downward trend. The predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of MPA shares represents a strategic move to capitalize on the stock's undervalued status. Despite MPA's poor profitability and growth ranks, its significant undervaluation presents a potential opportunity for substantial returns. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's poor financial health and negative return on equity and assets. This transaction is a testament to the firm's investment philosophy and its ability to identify potential growth opportunities in the market.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.