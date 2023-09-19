WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I Acquires Shares in Quest Resource Holding Corp

24 minutes ago
On September 8, 2023, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I, a renowned investment firm, added 2,595,689 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (

QRHC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the impact of the transaction on the stock market.

Transaction Details

The firm acquired the shares at a trading price of $7.24 per share. This transaction had a 0.06 change in the firm's portfolio, increasing its total holdings in QRHC to 13.12%. However, the transaction did not significantly impact the firm's portfolio, as the position of the traded stock in the guru's portfolio is currently not applicable.

Profile of WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I is a well-known investment firm with a focus on small-cap value investments. The firm's investment philosophy is not disclosed. As of the date of this article, the firm holds no stocks in its portfolio. The firm's equity is also not disclosed. guru-holdings%3F%26id%3D4648?width=560&height=450&t=1694498480

Profile of Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corp (

QRHC, Financial) is a leading provider of waste and recycling services in the USA. The company offers customer-specific programs for the collection, processing, recycling, disposal, and tracking of waste streams and recyclables. QRHC primarily serves larger, multi-location businesses across various industry sectors, including big box retailers, automotive after-market operations, transportation, logistics, fleet operators, manufacturing and industrial facilities, multi-family and commercial properties, and restaurant chains. The company's market capitalization stands at $146.189 million. QRHC's stock price is currently $7.39, and it is fairly valued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of $7.83. 1701475930628685824.png

Stock Performance Analysis

Since the transaction, QRHC's stock has gained 2.07%. However, since its IPO on June 2, 2009, the stock has declined by 7.63%. Year-to-date, the stock has increased by 25.89%. QRHC's GF Score is 66/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, its Profitability Rank is 4/10, its Growth Rank is 6/10, its GF Value Rank is 5/10, and its Momentum Rank is 2/10.

Stock Financial Health Analysis

QRHC's financial health is evaluated using the Piotroski F-Score and the Altman Z score. The company's F Score is 4, and its Z Score is 1.76. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.05, ranking it 208th in the waste management industry. QRHC's ROE is -11.15, and its ROA is -4.41. The company's gross margin growth is 7.30, while its operating margin growth is 0.00.

Stock Momentum Analysis

QRHC's momentum is evaluated using the RSI and Momentum Index. The company's RSI 5 Day is 47.35, its RSI 9 Day is 50.14, and its RSI 14 Day is 52.24. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 10.14, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -14.83.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding QRHC is

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC. However, the guru's share percentage in the traded company is not disclosed.

In conclusion, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I's recent acquisition of QRHC shares is a noteworthy transaction in the stock market. The transaction's impact on the guru's portfolio and the traded company's stock will be closely monitored by investors and market analysts.

