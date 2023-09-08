Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Boosts Stake in ModivCare Inc

On September 8, 2023,

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) made a significant addition to its portfolio by acquiring 504,201 shares of ModivCare Inc (MODV, Financial). This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in the company to 4,667,125 shares, representing a 12.11% change in shares. The trade was executed at a price of $28.28 per share, making the overall impact on the firm's portfolio 1.27%. Following this transaction, ModivCare Inc now constitutes 11.75% of the firm's portfolio, with Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) holding a 32.91% stake in the company.

About Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a private firm based in Metro Center, Stamford, CT. The firm's portfolio consists of 12 stocks, with a total equity of $1.11 billion. Its top holdings include Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL, Financial), ModivCare Inc (MODV, Financial), Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL, Financial), GMS Inc (GMS, Financial), and Sonos Inc (SONO, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the Consumer Cyclical and Industrials sectors. 1701475907643899904.png

ModivCare Inc: A Brief Overview

ModivCare Inc, listed under the symbol MODV, is a US-based healthcare services company. The company, which went public on August 19, 2003, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for payors and their members. ModivCare Inc operates in several segments, including Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). As of September 12, 2023, the company has a market cap of $439.619 million and its stock is trading at $31 per share. 1701475883933499392.png

Performance and Valuation of ModivCare Inc

ModivCare Inc's stock performance is currently at a loss, with a PE percentage of 0.00. The company's GF Valuation suggests a possible value trap, indicating that investors should think twice before investing. The stock's GF Value is $154.65, with a price to GF Value ratio of 0.20. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 9.62%, and since its IPO, it has gained 138.46%. However, the stock has seen a year-to-date decline of 66.3%.

Financial Health and Future Performance of ModivCare Inc

ModivCare Inc's financial strength is ranked 4/10, with a profitability rank of 7/10 and a growth rank of 10/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.01, and it has a Z score of 1.26. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, indicating poor financial health. The company's GF Score is 70/100, suggesting poor future performance potential.

Assessment of ModivCare Inc's Future Performance

ModivCare Inc's momentum index for the past 6 months is -52.22, and for the past 12 months, it is -64.09. The company's 14-day RSI is 39.17, indicating that the stock is currently in a neutral state. The company's GF Value Rank is 2/10, and its Momentum Rank is 1/10, suggesting that the stock may not perform well in the future.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ModivCare Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. However, given ModivCare Inc's current financial health and future performance indicators, investors should exercise caution. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

