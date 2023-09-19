Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

23 minutes ago
On September 8, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. added 160,655 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (

ECAT, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, executed at a trade price of $15.28 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in ECAT to 14,207,463 shares. This acquisition represents a 1.14% change in shares and has a 0.06% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 13.88% stake in ECAT, making up 5.66% of its total portfolio.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $3.84 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1701476561812717568.png

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Overview

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (

ECAT, Financial), a US-based asset management company, operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. As of the date of this article, ECAT has a market cap of $1.57 billion and is trading at $15.31 per share. The company's PE percentage is currently not applicable, indicating that the company is at a loss. 1701476544989364224.png

Performance and Financial Health of ECAT

Since its IPO, ECAT has experienced a -23.45% change in price. However, the stock has gained 0.2% since the transaction and has a year-to-date price change ratio of 12.99%. ECAT's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are 2/10 and 0/10, respectively. The company's Altman Z score is currently not applicable.

Momentum and Predictability of ECAT

ECAT's momentum index for 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 8.09 and 5.66, respectively. The company's RSI 14-day rank is 774, and its momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 337. However, the company's predictability rank is currently not applicable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of ECAT shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite ECAT's poor performance potential and low profitability rank, the firm's increased stake in the company indicates a strategic investment decision. As of the date of this article, the transaction's impact on the stock and the firm's portfolio remains to be seen.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
