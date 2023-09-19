On September 8, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. added 160,655 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, executed at a trade price of $15.28 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in ECAT to 14,207,463 shares. This acquisition represents a 1.14% change in shares and has a 0.06% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 13.88% stake in ECAT, making up 5.66% of its total portfolio.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $3.84 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Overview

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial), a US-based asset management company, operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. As of the date of this article, ECAT has a market cap of $1.57 billion and is trading at $15.31 per share. The company's PE percentage is currently not applicable, indicating that the company is at a loss.

Performance and Financial Health of ECAT

Since its IPO, ECAT has experienced a -23.45% change in price. However, the stock has gained 0.2% since the transaction and has a year-to-date price change ratio of 12.99%. ECAT's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are 2/10 and 0/10, respectively. The company's Altman Z score is currently not applicable.

Momentum and Predictability of ECAT

ECAT's momentum index for 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 8.09 and 5.66, respectively. The company's RSI 14-day rank is 774, and its momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 337. However, the company's predictability rank is currently not applicable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of ECAT shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite ECAT's poor performance potential and low profitability rank, the firm's increased stake in the company indicates a strategic investment decision. As of the date of this article, the transaction's impact on the stock and the firm's portfolio remains to be seen.