Insider Sell: Cardlytics Inc CEO Karim Temsamani Sells 166,973 Shares

1 hours ago
On September 8, 2023, Karim Temsamani, the CEO of Cardlytics Inc (

CDLX, Financial), sold 166,973 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed in the insider's trading activity over the past year.

Who is Karim Temsamani?

Karim Temsamani is the CEO of Cardlytics Inc, a company that operates in the financial sector. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and development. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 192,547 shares and has not made any purchases.

About Cardlytics Inc

Cardlytics Inc is a purchase intelligence platform that makes marketing more relevant and measurable. It partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, marketers use the company's platform to identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns.

Insider Sell Analysis

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the market. Over the past year, there have been 13 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Cardlytics Inc. This could be a signal that those with the most insight into the company's prospects see limited upside or even downside risk.

The stock price of Cardlytics Inc has been fluctuating over the past year, and it's worth noting that the insider's selling activity has been consistent during this period. This could suggest that the insider believes the stock is fairly valued at current levels, or it could be a sign of caution.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cardlytics Inc were trading at $17.3, giving the company a market cap of $696.766 million.

With a GuruFocus Value of $65.24, Cardlytics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.27. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Cardlytics Inc shares could be a signal for investors to exercise caution. While the company's fundamentals remain strong, the insider's selling activity and the stock's valuation suggest that the stock may be fully valued at current levels.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
