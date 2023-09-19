Assessing the Sustainability of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc's Dividend

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

An In-depth Analysis of the Company's Dividend Performance and Future Prospects

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (

RNP, Financial) has recently announced a dividend of $0.14 per share, to be paid on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-12. This news has turned the investor's focus towards the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This article will utilize GuruFocus data to provide a comprehensive analysis of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc's dividend performance and its sustainability.

Overview of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-ended investment management fund. The Fund's primary goal is to generate high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its total assets are invested in common stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and preferred securities.

1701539219475791872.png

Historical Dividend Performance of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc

Since 2003, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc has established a consistent record of dividend payments, currently distributed on a monthly basis. The following chart provides a historical view of the annual Dividends Per Share.

1701539240287928320.png

Analysis of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

At present, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.85% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.85%. This indicates an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months.

In the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 3.10%. However, this rate decreased to 1.30% per year when extended to a five-year horizon. Considering the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc stock is roughly 9.44% as of today.

1701539258994524160.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a crucial measure to evaluate the sustainability of a company's dividend. A lower ratio indicates that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings, providing a safety net for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc's dividend payout ratio stands at 0.00.

The profitability rank of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, as per GuruFocus, is 2 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30. This indicates a weak profitability compared to its peers, raising questions about the sustainability of its dividend. The company has reported net profit in 4 out of the past 10 years.

Future Growth Prospects

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must demonstrate robust growth metrics. However, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests weak growth prospects, which could potentially impact the sustainability of its dividend.

Conclusion

While Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc has a commendable dividend history, its low profitability and growth ranks raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividend payments. Investors should closely monitor these factors alongside the company's dividend growth rate and payout ratio.

GuruFocus Premium users can use the High Dividend Yield Screener to identify high-dividend yield stocks.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.