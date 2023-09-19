A comprehensive look at the dividend history, yield, growth, and sustainability of Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc ( FOF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve a total return, consisting of high current income and potential capital appreciation.

A Look at Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc's Dividend History

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2006. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Examining Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.59% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.59%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc stock as of today is approximately 9.59%.

Is Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc's Dividend Sustainable?

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc's dividend payout ratio is 1.37, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of past 10 years.

Looking at Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc's Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Conclusion

While Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opp Fd Inc has a consistent history of dividend payouts, its high payout ratio and low profitability and growth ranks raise questions about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.