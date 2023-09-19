Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Acquires Significant Stake in Funko Inc.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., a London-based investment firm, added 670,5911 shares of Funko Inc. to its portfolio. This transaction has significantly increased the firm's stake in the pop culture consumer products company, making it a noteworthy event for value investors. This article provides a detailed overview of the transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on September 11, 2023, with Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. adding 670,5911 shares of Funko Inc. to its portfolio at a trade price of $6.96 per share. This addition resulted in a 1.08% change in the firm's holdings, increasing its total shares in Funko Inc. to 670,5911. The transaction had a 0.35% impact on the firm's portfolio, raising its position in Funko Inc. to 32.73%. Consequently, the firm now holds a 12.95% stake in Funko Inc.

Profile of Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is a London-based investment firm with a portfolio equity of $142 million. The firm holds stocks in four companies, with its top holdings being Funko Inc., Stitch Fix Inc., Open Lending Corp., and Hagerty Inc. The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors. 1701596765905485824.png

About Funko Inc.

Funko Inc., symbolized as FNKO, is a US-based company that specializes in creating pop culture consumer products. The company, which went public on November 2, 2017, holds licenses to create products for a wide range of characters from popular movies, TV shows, video games, and sports teams. Funko Inc. operates in four segments: Core Collectible, Loungefly, Other, and Loungefly Branded Products. As of September 12, 2023, the company has a market cap of $370.378 million and a stock price of $7.15. 1701596745407922176.png

Funko Inc.'s Performance and Rankings

Funko Inc. has a GF Score of 66/100, indicating a potential for average performance. The company's financial strength is ranked 4/10, while its profitability rank is 6/10. The company's growth rank is 7/10, and its GF Value Rank is 4/10. Funko Inc.'s momentum rank is 1/10, indicating a low momentum in its stock price.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding shares in Funko Inc. is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. The exact share percentage held by this firm is currently not available.

Conclusion

The acquisition of a significant stake in Funko Inc. by Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is a notable event for value investors. The transaction has increased the firm's position in the company, potentially influencing the stock's performance in the market. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.