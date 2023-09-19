On September 11, 2023, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., a London-based investment firm, added 670,5911 shares of Funko Inc. to its portfolio. This transaction has significantly increased the firm's stake in the pop culture consumer products company, making it a noteworthy event for value investors. This article provides a detailed overview of the transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on September 11, 2023, with Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. adding 670,5911 shares of Funko Inc. to its portfolio at a trade price of $6.96 per share. This addition resulted in a 1.08% change in the firm's holdings, increasing its total shares in Funko Inc. to 670,5911. The transaction had a 0.35% impact on the firm's portfolio, raising its position in Funko Inc. to 32.73%. Consequently, the firm now holds a 12.95% stake in Funko Inc.

Profile of Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is a London-based investment firm with a portfolio equity of $142 million. The firm holds stocks in four companies, with its top holdings being Funko Inc., Stitch Fix Inc., Open Lending Corp., and Hagerty Inc. The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.

About Funko Inc.

Funko Inc., symbolized as FNKO, is a US-based company that specializes in creating pop culture consumer products. The company, which went public on November 2, 2017, holds licenses to create products for a wide range of characters from popular movies, TV shows, video games, and sports teams. Funko Inc. operates in four segments: Core Collectible, Loungefly, Other, and Loungefly Branded Products. As of September 12, 2023, the company has a market cap of $370.378 million and a stock price of $7.15.

Funko Inc.'s Performance and Rankings

Funko Inc. has a GF Score of 66/100, indicating a potential for average performance. The company's financial strength is ranked 4/10, while its profitability rank is 6/10. The company's growth rank is 7/10, and its GF Value Rank is 4/10. Funko Inc.'s momentum rank is 1/10, indicating a low momentum in its stock price.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding shares in Funko Inc. is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. The exact share percentage held by this firm is currently not available.

Conclusion

The acquisition of a significant stake in Funko Inc. by Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is a notable event for value investors. The transaction has increased the firm's position in the company, potentially influencing the stock's performance in the market. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.