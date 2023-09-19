Why Zions Bancorp NA's Stock Skyrocketed 22% in a Quarter: A Deep Dive

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Zions Bancorp NA (

ZION, Financial), a regional U.S. bank with core operations spanning 11 states, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. As of September 12, 2023, the company's stock price has risen by 21.53%, marking a notable gain for the bank. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of Zions Bancorp's recent stock performance, profitability, growth, and its position within the banking industry.

1701615553153597440.png

Stock Performance Analysis

With a market cap of $5.42 billion and a current price of $36.58, Zions Bancorp has demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market. Over the past week, the company's stock price has seen a gain of 0.55%. More impressively, over the past three months, the stock price has surged by 21.53%. According to the GF Value, a measure of a stock's intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, Zions Bancorp is significantly undervalued. The current GF Value stands at $63.98, compared to $64.52 three months ago, indicating a potential for further growth.

Profitability Overview

Zions Bancorp's profitability is commendable, with a Profitability Rank of 6/10 as of June 30, 2023. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is 17.13%, better than 83.41% of 1447 companies in the Banks industry. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.00%, outperforming 52.24% of 1451 companies in the same industry. Furthermore, Zions Bancorp has maintained profitability for the past ten years, a feat achieved by only 0.07% of 1461 companies in the industry.

1701615573533720576.png

Growth Prospects

Despite the challenging economic environment, Zions Bancorp has demonstrated solid growth. The company's Growth Rank stands at 4/10. Over the past three years, the company's revenue growth rate per share has been 11.30%, better than 72.84% of 1399 companies in the Banks industry. Over the past five years, the revenue growth rate per share has been 10.90%, outperforming 77.8% of 1347 companies in the same industry. However, the company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is a modest 0.37%, and the future EPS without NRI growth rate estimate is -6.90%.

1701615589941837824.png

Major Stock Holders

Among the top holders of Zions Bancorp's stock are renowned investors

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest number of shares, with 671,795 shares, representing 0.45% of the total shares. Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) holds 477,771 shares, accounting for 0.32% of the total shares. Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) holds a smaller stake, with 11,336 shares, representing 0.01% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Zions Bancorp operates in a competitive industry, with major competitors including Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (

PNFP, Financial), Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB, Financial), and SouthState Corp (SSB, Financial). These companies have similar market caps, with Pinnacle Financial Partners and Prosperity Bancshares both at $5.21 billion, and SouthState Corp at $5.29 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zions Bancorp has demonstrated strong stock performance, profitability, and growth in recent months. Despite facing stiff competition in the banking industry, the company has managed to maintain a solid position. With a GF Value indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued, there may be potential for further growth. However, investors should also consider the company's modest future revenue growth rate estimate and negative future EPS growth rate estimate when making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.