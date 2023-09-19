What's Driving MakeMyTrip Ltd's Surprising 44% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MakeMyTrip Ltd (

MMYT, Financial), an online travel company operating in the Travel & Leisure industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap currently stands at $4.34 billion, with its stock price at $40.94. Over the past week, the stock has gained 3.95%, and over the past three months, it has seen a remarkable 44.37% gain. This article aims to unpack the factors behind this meteoric rise and provide an in-depth analysis of the company's performance, profitability, growth, and competition.

1701615670376005632.png

Understanding the Stock's Valuation

One of the key metrics to understand the stock's performance is the GF Value. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, MakeMyTrip's GF Value stands at $55.64, up from $51.14 three months ago. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, offering potential for further growth. This is a significant shift from three months ago when the stock was considered a possible value trap, warranting caution from investors.

Profitability Analysis

MakeMyTrip's profitability rank is 2/10, indicating that the company's profitability is relatively low compared to other companies in the industry. However, the company's operating margin of 5.61% is better than 46.83% of the companies in the industry. Similarly, its ROE of 1.99%, ROA of 1.28%, and ROIC of 4.13% are better than 42.88%, 48.75%, and 59.93% of the companies in the industry, respectively. These figures suggest that while the company's profitability is not high, it is performing better than a significant portion of its competitors.

1701615691670487040.png

Growth Prospects

The company's growth rank is 2/10, suggesting that its growth prospects are relatively low. However, the company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 3.60% is better than 63.32% of the companies in the industry. Despite a negative 5-year revenue growth rate per share of -10.20%, the company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates of 71.40% and 46.00% respectively, are better than 92.04% and 91.36% of the companies in the industry. This indicates that while the company's revenue growth has been negative, its earnings growth has been strong, suggesting potential for future growth.

1701615708632252416.png

Top Holders and Competitors

The top three holders of MakeMyTrip's stock are

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with a 2.13% share, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with a 0.21% share, and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with a 0.09% share. The company's main competitors in the Travel & Leisure industry are TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP, Financial) with a market cap of $2.11 billion, Sabre Corp (SABR, Financial) with a market cap of $1.55 billion, and Travel+Leisure Co (TNL, Financial) with a market cap of $2.83 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MakeMyTrip Ltd's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, driven by its strong earnings growth and modest undervaluation. While the company's profitability and growth ranks are relatively low, it is performing better than a significant portion of its competitors in terms of operating margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC. The company's strong earnings growth, despite negative revenue growth, suggests potential for future growth. However, investors should be cautious given the company's low profitability and growth ranks and consider the potential risks before investing.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.