Insider Sell: Thomas Garcia Sells 3,596 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 8, 2023, Thomas Garcia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Deckers Outdoor Corp (

DECK, Financial), sold 3,596 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that have been occurring over the past year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company's portfolio of brands includes UGG, Koolaburra, HOKA ONE ONE, Teva, and Sanuk, which are sold in more than 50 countries through select department and specialty stores, company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including company-owned websites.

Thomas Garcia has been with Deckers Outdoor Corp for several years, serving in various roles before becoming the Chief Administrative Officer. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,191 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is mirrored in the overall insider transaction history for Deckers Outdoor Corp, which shows zero insider buys and 19 insider sells over the past year.

1701626756475125760.png

The relationship between insider sell activities and the stock price is often complex. However, it's worth noting that the stock price has remained relatively stable despite the insider's sell activities. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading for $525 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $14.22 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Deckers Outdoor Corp is 27.00, which is higher than the industry median of 18.1 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical data.

The GuruFocus Value of Deckers Outdoor Corp is $481.39, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. This indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1701626772920991744.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's sell activities, coupled with the stock's current valuation, suggest that investors should exercise caution when considering investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.