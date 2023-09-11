Liberty Energy Inc's Chairman & CEO Christopher Wright Sells 8,472 Shares

On September 11, 2023, Christopher Wright, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc (

LBRT, Financial), sold 8,472 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed in the insider's trading activity over the past year.

Christopher Wright is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. As the Chairman and CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operations. Liberty Energy Inc is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services are critical to the extraction of hydrocarbons.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 411,626 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is reflected in the company's overall insider transaction history, with 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The relationship between insider selling and the stock price can be complex. While it's not uncommon for insiders to sell shares for personal reasons, such as diversification or liquidity needs, consistent selling could be a red flag. However, it's important to consider the context and the overall performance of the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Liberty Energy Inc were trading at $18.02, giving the company a market cap of $3.08 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 5.36, lower than both the industry median of 9.13 and the company's historical median. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Liberty Energy Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.76, with a GF Value of $23.67 compared to its current price of $18.02.

In conclusion, while the insider's selling activity may raise some questions, the valuation metrics suggest that Liberty Energy Inc's stock is currently undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions to make informed decisions.

