CEO Edmundo Gonzalez Buys 42,000 Shares of Marpai Inc (MRAI)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On September 11, 2023, Edmundo Gonzalez, the CEO of Marpai Inc (

MRAI, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 42,000 shares of the company. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look by investors and market watchers.

Who is Edmundo Gonzalez?

Edmundo Gonzalez is the CEO of Marpai Inc. He has a proven track record in the industry and has been instrumental in the growth and success of the company. His recent purchase of Marpai Inc shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

About Marpai Inc

Marpai Inc is a leading company in the healthcare sector. The company leverages advanced technology and data analytics to provide innovative solutions to healthcare providers and patients. Marpai Inc's mission is to improve the quality of healthcare while reducing costs, making it a key player in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Edmundo Gonzalez has purchased a total of 71,110 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong confidence in the company's future performance. The recent purchase of 42,000 shares further strengthens this belief.

The insider transaction history for Marpai Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders at Marpai Inc have a positive outlook on the company's future.

1701627123090849792.png

The relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price is often seen as a strong indicator of a company's future performance. The fact that the insider has been consistently buying shares, coupled with the absence of any insider selling, could be interpreted as a positive sign for the company's stock price.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Marpai Inc were trading for $0.77 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $5.613 million. While this may seem small compared to some industry giants, it's important to remember that market cap is just one factor to consider when evaluating a stock. The consistent insider buying could suggest that the stock is undervalued and has potential for growth.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Marpai Inc, particularly the purchase of 42,000 shares by CEO Edmundo Gonzalez, is a positive sign for the company. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock and consider the insider's actions when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.