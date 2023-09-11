On September 11, 2023, James Cathey, the Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm Inc ( QCOM, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 4,084 shares and purchased none.

James Cathey is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the telecommunications industry. As the Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm Inc, he plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic initiatives and commercial operations. His insider trading activities, therefore, are closely watched by investors and market analysts.

Qualcomm Inc is a world leader in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry. The company's innovations are used in mobile devices, networking equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and more. Qualcomm's business model involves licensing its broad intellectual property portfolio and selling system chips.

The insider transaction history for Qualcomm Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there have been 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

The relationship between insider trading activities and the stock price is complex. While it's not uncommon for insiders to sell their shares, a high volume of selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insiders sell shares for various reasons, and it doesn't necessarily mean they believe the stock's price will decline.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Qualcomm Inc's shares were trading at $111.27, giving the company a market cap of $124.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 14.62, lower than both the industry median of 24.89 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value of Qualcomm Inc is $152.16, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of Qualcomm Inc shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. Investors should keep a close eye on insider trading activities while also considering other factors such as the company's fundamentals and market conditions.