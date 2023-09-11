Insider Sell: Qualcomm Inc's Chief Commercial Officer James Cathey Sells 1,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, James Cathey, the Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm Inc (

QCOM, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 4,084 shares and purchased none.

James Cathey is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the telecommunications industry. As the Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm Inc, he plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic initiatives and commercial operations. His insider trading activities, therefore, are closely watched by investors and market analysts.

Qualcomm Inc is a world leader in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry. The company's innovations are used in mobile devices, networking equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and more. Qualcomm's business model involves licensing its broad intellectual property portfolio and selling system chips.

The insider transaction history for Qualcomm Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there have been 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1701627132641280000.png

The relationship between insider trading activities and the stock price is complex. While it's not uncommon for insiders to sell their shares, a high volume of selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insiders sell shares for various reasons, and it doesn't necessarily mean they believe the stock's price will decline.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Qualcomm Inc's shares were trading at $111.27, giving the company a market cap of $124.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 14.62, lower than both the industry median of 24.89 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value of Qualcomm Inc is $152.16, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

1701627148789350400.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of Qualcomm Inc shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. Investors should keep a close eye on insider trading activities while also considering other factors such as the company's fundamentals and market conditions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.