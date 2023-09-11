Insider Buying: Netstreit Corp's CFO and Treasurer Daniel Donlan Acquires 1300 Shares

On September 11, 2023, Daniel Donlan, the CFO and Treasurer of Netstreit Corp (

NTST, Financial), purchased 1,300 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Netstreit Corp is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The company's portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Netstreit's strategy is to create the most admired Net Lease REIT by investing in high-quality, single-tenant commercial properties in the United States, with a focus on providing reliable, sustainable, and growing cash flows to its stakeholders.

Daniel Donlan, the insider who made the recent purchase, has a significant role in the company as the CFO and Treasurer. His responsibilities include overseeing the company's financial activities and treasury operations. His decision to buy more shares of the company is a strong vote of confidence in Netstreit Corp's future.

Over the past year, Donlan has purchased a total of 2,600 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of buying indicates a positive outlook on the company's performance.

The insider transaction history for Netstreit Corp shows a total of 3 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at the company have a bullish view of the stock.

1701627394177105920.png

On the day of Donlan's recent buy, shares of Netstreit Corp were trading at $16.92, giving the company a market cap of $1.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 170.20, which is higher than the industry median of 17.39 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical average.

However, with a price of $16.92 and a GuruFocus Value of $26.84, Netstreit Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This indicates that the stock may be undervalued, suggesting that it could be a potential value trap.

1701627409196908544.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Netstreit Corp, particularly by CFO and Treasurer Daniel Donlan, suggests a positive outlook for the company. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's high price-earnings ratio and potential value trap status.

