Insider Sell: NVIDIA Corp President and CEO Jen Huang Sells 29,688 Shares

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, President and CEO Jen Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA Corp (

NVDA, Financial). This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which saw a total of 148,440 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Jen Huang is the President and CEO of NVIDIA Corp, a leading company in the technology sector. NVIDIA Corp is renowned for its groundbreaking work in visual computing. The company's graphics and computing technologies are used in a wide range of markets, including gaming, professional visualization, data centers, and automotive.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within NVIDIA Corp. Over the past year, there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1701687148006080512.png

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex. Generally, insider selling can be seen as a bearish signal, suggesting that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's prospects are choosing to reduce their holdings. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons unrelated to the company's performance or prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of NVIDIA Corp were trading for $448.99 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $1,109.671 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 108.52, significantly higher than the industry median of 24.89 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, NVIDIA Corp is modestly overvalued. With a price of $448.99 and a GuruFocus Value of $364.20, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

1701687165580214272.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise eyebrows, it's crucial to consider the broader context. NVIDIA Corp's high price-earnings ratio and modest overvaluation suggest that the stock's current price may not be sustainable. However, the company's strong position in the technology sector and the lack of insider buys over the past year suggest that this sell-off may not necessarily be a bearish signal.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.