On September 12, 2023, Joshua Harley, CEO and 10% Owner of Fathom Holdings Inc ( FTHM, Financial), sold 10,486 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 16,290 shares and purchased 18,000 shares.

Joshua Harley is a key figure at Fathom Holdings Inc, serving as the CEO and owning 10% of the company. His decisions and actions are closely watched by investors as they can provide insights into the company's strategic direction and financial health.

Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology-driven, full-service real estate brokerage company. It primarily operates in the United States residential real estate industry, providing an integrated suite of services to support brokerage agents in the residential real estate market. Its operations are powered by its proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent, which is designed to transform the user experience for agents and consumers.

The insider transaction history for Fathom Holdings Inc shows a mixed trend. Over the past year, there have been 8 insider buys and 4 insider sells. This suggests a generally positive sentiment among insiders, despite the recent sell by the insider.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Fathom Holdings Inc were trading for $5.38 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $88.613 million. This is significantly lower than the company's GuruFocus Value of $13.93 per share. The price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39 indicates that the stock is currently undervalued, suggesting a possible value trap.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Fathom Holdings Inc, the GF Value suggests that the stock may be undervalued, but investors should exercise caution due to the recent insider sell.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Joshua Harley, CEO and 10% Owner of Fathom Holdings Inc, is a significant event that investors should take note of. Despite the stock's current undervaluation according to the GF Value, the insider's sell could indicate potential concerns about the company's future prospects. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.