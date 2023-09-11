Edenbrook Capital, LLC Boosts Stake in Brightcove Inc

2 hours ago
On September 11, 2023,

Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) made a significant addition to its portfolio by acquiring 627,7136 shares of Brightcove Inc (BCOV, Financial). The firm added 4,100 shares, marking a trade change of 0.07. Despite the trade having no immediate impact on the firm's portfolio, the transaction is noteworthy due to the firm's substantial position in the traded stock, which stands at 14.51%.

About Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a firm based in Mt. Kisco, NY, is known for its strategic investment philosophy. The firm's equity stands at $537 million, spread across 12 stocks. Its top holdings include Haynes International Inc(HAYN, Financial), Marchex Inc(MCHX, Financial), Magnite Inc(MGNI, Financial), Absolute Software Corp(ABST, Financial), and Cognyte Software Ltd(CGNT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Technology and Communication Services sectors.1701748828513763328.png

Insight into Brightcove Inc

Brightcove Inc (

BCOV, Financial), a USA-based company, is a leading provider of cloud-based services for the video ecosystem. The company, which went public on February 17, 2012, primarily serves media companies, broadcasters, publishers, and corporations. Brightcove's flagship product, Video Cloud, is a subscription-based software-as-a-service model that enables customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company's market capitalization stands at $164.352 million, and its stock price is currently $3.8. However, with a PE percentage of 0.00, the stock is considered a possible value trap, with a GF Value of 8.08 and a price to GF Value of 0.47.1701748809685532672.png

Financial Health and Performance of Brightcove Inc

When it comes to financial strength, Brightcove Inc has a balance sheet rank of 5/10. The company's profitability rank is 3/10, and its growth rank is 2/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.81, and it has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. However, the company's ROE and ROA stand at -25.32 and -11.05, respectively.

Evaluating Brightcove Inc's Performance

Brightcove Inc has shown a gross margin growth of 2.10, but its operating margin growth and EBITDA growth over the past three years stand at 0.00. The company's three-year revenue growth is 1.30, and its three-year earning growth is 27.60. The company's GF Score is 54/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's momentum index for 6 - 1 month is -17.18, and for 12 - 1 month, it is -41.61.

Impact of the Transaction on Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Portfolio

The recent acquisition of Brightcove Inc shares by

Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has increased the firm's total share in the traded stock to 6,277,136, representing 4.31% of the firm's portfolio. This transaction could potentially influence the firm's future investment strategy, given the significant position it now holds in Brightcove Inc.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Brightcove Inc shares is a strategic move that further strengthens its position in the traded stock. Despite Brightcove Inc's current financial health and performance indicators, the firm's substantial investment in the company could potentially yield significant returns in the future. However, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
