Insider Buying: CEO & President, 10% Owner Tom Kubota Acquires 54,047 Shares of Pacific Health Care Organization Inc (PFHO)

On September 11, 2023, Tom Kubota, CEO & President, and 10% Owner of Pacific Health Care Organization Inc (

PFHO, Financial), purchased 54,047 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Tom Kubota is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry. As the CEO and President of Pacific Health Care Organization Inc, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Pacific Health Care Organization Inc is a specialty workers' compensation managed care company providing a range of services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and others in the state of California. The company's services include managed care services, medical bill review, nurse case management, network management, and a series of ancillary services.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 228,047 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent acquisition of 54,047 shares is a continuation of the insider's buying trend, indicating a bullish sentiment towards the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Pacific Health Care Organization Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at the company are confident about its future performance and growth prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Pacific Health Care Organization Inc were trading for $0.82 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $10.688 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.83, which is higher than both the industry median of 17.13 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, indicating that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $0.85. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 54,047 shares of Pacific Health Care Organization Inc, coupled with the company's solid fundamentals and fair valuation, suggests a positive outlook for the company's stock. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions.

