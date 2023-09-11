On September 11, 2023, Srinivas Tallapragada, President and Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc ( CRM, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Tallapragada has sold a total of 177,532 shares and made no purchases.

Salesforce Inc is a leading company in the field of cloud-based software services. It provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. With a market cap of $215.68 billion, Salesforce Inc is a significant player in the tech industry.

Srinivas Tallapragada, the insider in question, has been with Salesforce Inc for over a decade. He has played a crucial role in the company's growth and development, particularly in the engineering department. His recent sell-off of shares is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 254 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Salesforce Inc's shares were trading at $225.73 each. This price gives the company a price-earnings ratio of 139.41, which is higher than the industry median of 27.48. However, it is lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Salesforce Inc's stock is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.86, with a GF Value of $262.93, indicating that the stock's price is lower than its estimated value.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by Srinivas Tallapragada, coupled with the overall trend of insider sells at Salesforce Inc, could be a signal of the stock's overvaluation. However, the GuruFocus Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on these trends and make informed decisions based on comprehensive analysis.