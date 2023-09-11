Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc's President and Chief Engineering Officer Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, Srinivas Tallapragada, President and Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (

CRM, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Tallapragada has sold a total of 177,532 shares and made no purchases.

Salesforce Inc is a leading company in the field of cloud-based software services. It provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. With a market cap of $215.68 billion, Salesforce Inc is a significant player in the tech industry.

Srinivas Tallapragada, the insider in question, has been with Salesforce Inc for over a decade. He has played a crucial role in the company's growth and development, particularly in the engineering department. His recent sell-off of shares is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

1701868353531936768.png

The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 254 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Salesforce Inc's shares were trading at $225.73 each. This price gives the company a price-earnings ratio of 139.41, which is higher than the industry median of 27.48. However, it is lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued.

1701868373480046592.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Salesforce Inc's stock is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.86, with a GF Value of $262.93, indicating that the stock's price is lower than its estimated value.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by Srinivas Tallapragada, coupled with the overall trend of insider sells at Salesforce Inc, could be a signal of the stock's overvaluation. However, the GuruFocus Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on these trends and make informed decisions based on comprehensive analysis.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.