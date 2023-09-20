Unravelling Ardagh Metal Packaging SA's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

A Comprehensive Analysis of AMBP's Dividend History, Yield, and Growth Rates

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (

AMBP, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on September 28, 2023, with the ex-dividend date set for September 13, 2023. As investors eagerly anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Leveraging data from GuruFocus, we delve into Ardagh Metal Packaging SA's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Understanding Ardagh Metal Packaging SA's Business Model

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a reputable supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. The company operates in two primary segments: Europe and the Americas, with a majority of its revenue sourced from the Americas.

1701899490992062464.png

A Closer Look at Ardagh Metal Packaging SA's Dividend History

Since 2021, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA has increased its dividend every year, earning it the prestigious title of a dividend king, a recognition given to companies that have consistently increased their dividend over the past 50 years.

1701899508884963328.png

Dissecting Ardagh Metal Packaging SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 11.34%, indicating an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months. Furthermore, the 5-year yield on cost of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA stock stands at approximately 11.34% as of today.

1701899527071465472.png

Is Ardagh Metal Packaging SA's Dividend Sustainable?

The dividend payout ratio of 5.00 as of June 30, 2023, suggests that Ardagh Metal Packaging SA retains a significant portion of its earnings, thus ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. However, with a profitability rank of 3 out of 10, the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers is low, raising concerns about the sustainability of its dividend.

Assessing Ardagh Metal Packaging SA's Growth Metrics

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA's growth rank of 3 out of 10 suggests poor growth prospects. However, with a revenue per share growth rate of approximately 12.10% per year on average, the company outperforms approximately 71.55% of global competitors, indicating a strong revenue model.

In Conclusion

While Ardagh Metal Packaging SA boasts a commendable dividend history and yield, concerns around its low payout ratio and profitability rank cast doubts on the sustainability of its dividends. The company's growth prospects also appear limited. Therefore, investors must tread carefully and consider these factors before making investment decisions. For high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.