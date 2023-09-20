Canadian Western Bank: A Closer Look at the Upcoming Dividend and Its Sustainability

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

A comprehensive analysis of Canadian Western Bank's dividend history, yield, and growth rates

Canadian Western Bank (

CBWBF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on 2023-09-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Canadian Western Banks dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Canadian Western Bank's Business Model

Canadian Western Bank is a diversified financial service organization providing banking, trust, and wealth management services. The group operates through a number of subsidiaries providing different areas of financial services. Canadian Western Bank offers business banking services including general commercial banking, equipment financing and leasing, real estate financing, and other services for small- and medium-sized companies, as well as personal banking services including chequing and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products. Canadian Western Trust is engaged in retirement, trustee, and custodial solutions for financial advisors, corporations, and individuals. The company receives maximum revenue from interest income.

1701900000356728832.png

Canadian Western Bank's Dividend History in Focus

Canadian Western Bank has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Canadian Western Bank has increased its dividend each year since 2007. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 16 years.

1701900019877019648.png

Analysis of Canadian Western Bank's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Canadian Western Bank currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.48% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.59%. This suggests an expectation of increase dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Canadian Western Bank's annual dividend growth rate was 4.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 5.50% per year. And over the past decade, Canadian Western Bank's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 6.70%. Based on Canadian Western Bank's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Canadian Western Bank stock as of today is approximately 5.86%.

1701900042484318208.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, Canadian Western Bank's dividend payout ratio is 0.39.

Canadian Western Bank's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Canadian Western Bank's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Future Prospects: Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Canadian Western Bank's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Canadian Western Bank's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Canadian Western Bank's revenue has increased by approximately 6.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 50.04% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Canadian Western Bank's earnings increased by approximately 3.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 33.69% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.40% outperforms approximately 47.15% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Given Canadian Western Bank's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, reasonable payout ratio, and solid profitability, the bank's dividends appear sustainable. The bank's growth metrics further indicate that it is well-positioned to continue its dividend payments and potentially increase them in the future. However, as with all investments, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.