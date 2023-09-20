Unpacking CTO Realty Growth Inc's Dividend History, Yield, and Growth Rates

CTO Realty Growth Inc ( CTO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into CTO Realty Growth Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does CTO Realty Growth Inc Do?

CTO Realty Growth Inc is a Florida-based real estate investment trust company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.7 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States. Its portfolio of assets consists of Income Properties Portfolio, management services, Commercial Loan and Investments.

A Glimpse at CTO Realty Growth Inc's Dividend History

CTO Realty Growth Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. CTO Realty Growth Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2010. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 13 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down CTO Realty Growth Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, CTO Realty Growth Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.87% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.87%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, CTO Realty Growth Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 116.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 107.90% per year. And over the past decade, CTO Realty Growth Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 64.40%.

Based on CTO Realty Growth Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of CTO Realty Growth Inc stock as of today is approximately 344.51%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, CTO Realty Growth Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

CTO Realty Growth Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks CTO Realty Growth Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. CTO Realty Growth Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and CTO Realty Growth Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. CTO Realty Growth Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 14.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 89.26% of global competitors.

Next Steps

CTO Realty Growth Inc's strong dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, and robust payout ratio, coupled with its high profitability and growth metrics, make it a compelling choice for investors seeking steady dividend income. The company's consistent performance and promising outlook underscore its commitment to shareholders and its potential for sustained growth. Investors keen on high-dividend yield stocks can further explore using the High Dividend Yield Screener on GuruFocus.