Carl Icahn Reduces Stake in CVR Energy Inc.

On September 11, 2023, renowned activist investor Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) executed a significant transaction, reducing his stake in CVR Energy Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the investor's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) reduce his stake in CVR Energy Inc. by 5.79%, selling off 4,100,000 shares at a trade price of $35.2 per share. This move had a -0.93% impact on Icahn's portfolio, leaving him with a total of 66,923,381 shares in the company. Despite the reduction, CVR Energy Inc. still holds a significant position in Icahn's portfolio, accounting for 15.3% of his total holdings.

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent activist investor known for taking substantial stakes in public companies and advocating for change. He operates through three investment vehicles: Icahn Partners, American Real Estate Partners, and Icahn Management LP. This article focuses on the portfolio of Icahn Capital Management, which currently holds 15 stocks with a total equity of $15.48 billion. Icahn's top holdings include Icahn Enterprises LP( IEP, Financial), CVR Energy Inc( CVI, Financial), FirstEnergy Corp( FE, Financial), Southwest Gas Holdings Inc( SWX, Financial), and Occidental Petroleum Corp( OXY.WS, Financial). His investment philosophy revolves around purchasing undervalued, out-of-favor assets, revitalizing them, and selling when they regain favor.

Overview of CVR Energy Inc.

CVR Energy Inc., a petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing company, is a significant player in the energy sector. The company operates several complex full coking crude oil refineries, a crude oil gathering system, pipelines, storage tanks, and marketing and supply. With a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a current stock price of $35.25, CVR Energy Inc. is considered modestly overvalued according to the GF Value Rank. The company's GF Value is $31.14, and its price to GF Value ratio stands at 1.13.

Performance of CVR Energy Inc.

CVR Energy Inc. has a PE Percentage of 6.70 and has seen a gain of 0.14% since the transaction. The year-to-date price change ratio is 20.31. The company's GF Score is 72/100, indicating a likely average performance. Its Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, Profitability Rank is 7/10, and Growth Rank is 3/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 8, and its Altman Z score is 3.57, indicating financial stability.

Other Gurus' Investment in CVR Energy Inc.

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) is not the only guru investor with a stake in CVR Energy Inc. Other notable investors include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss. However, Icahn Capital Management LP holds the most significant share in the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in his stake in CVR Energy Inc. is a significant move that has slightly impacted his portfolio. Despite this, CVR Energy Inc. remains a substantial part of his holdings. The company's performance and financial stability make it a noteworthy player in the energy sector. This transaction and its implications will undoubtedly be of interest to value investors.