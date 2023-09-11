Insider Sell: Snowflake Inc CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman Sells 1,311 Shares

2 hours ago
On September 11, 2023, Frank Slootman, CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc (

SNOW, Financial), sold 1,311 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen Slootman sell a total of 91,850 shares and purchase none.

Frank Slootman is a seasoned executive in the tech industry, having previously served as the CEO of ServiceNow and Data Domain. He joined Snowflake Inc in 2019 and has since been instrumental in guiding the company through its initial public offering and subsequent growth.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-based data warehousing company that provides a platform for data storage, processing, and analytics. The company's platform allows businesses to manage and analyze large amounts and diverse types of data across various cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the insider buy/sell trends and their relationship with the stock price.

The insider transaction history for Snowflake Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 46 insider sells and only one insider buy during this period. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they expect the stock price to decrease in the future.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Snowflake Inc's shares were trading at $170.07, giving the company a market cap of $54.42 billion.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Snowflake Inc's stock is significantly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.4, with a GF Value of $427.13, suggesting that the stock has significant upside potential.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off might raise concerns, the stock's current valuation according to the GuruFocus Value indicates that Snowflake Inc is significantly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions to make informed investment decisions.

