Insider Sell: Sandra Hurse Sells 37,532 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG)

34 minutes ago
On September 12, 2023, Sandra Hurse, the Chief HR Officer of GCM Grosvenor Inc (

GCMG, Financial), sold 37,532 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Sandra Hurse is a key figure in GCM Grosvenor Inc, a global investment and advisory firm specializing in hedge funds, private equity, real estate, and infrastructure investments. The company is known for its diversified strategies and commitment to delivering consistent, uncorrelated returns. As the Chief HR Officer, Hurse plays a crucial role in shaping the company's workforce and culture.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,532 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transactions, with 5 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is often closely watched by investors. In the case of GCM Grosvenor Inc, the stock was trading at $7.87 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $328.673 million.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock is significantly overvalued. With a price of $7.87 and a GuruFocus Value of $5.94, GCM Grosvenor Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sell by the insider, coupled with the stock's overvaluation, may raise questions for potential investors. However, it's important to remember that insider transactions are just one of many factors to consider when evaluating a stock. Other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends should also be taken into account.

As always, investors are advised to do their own research and consider their investment goals and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

