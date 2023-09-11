Insider Sell: Suma Krishnan Sells 50,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)

September 11, 2023
On September 11, 2023, Suma Krishnan, President, R&D, and 10% Owner of Krystal Biotech Inc (

KRYS, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that have been occurring over the past year.

Suma Krishnan is a key figure in Krystal Biotech Inc, a company that specializes in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. With her extensive experience in the field of biotechnology, Krishnan has been instrumental in driving the company's research and development efforts, contributing significantly to its growth and success.

Over the past year, Krishnan has sold a total of 250,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history of Krystal Biotech Inc, which shows zero insider buys and 25 insider sells over the same timeframe.

The insider's recent sell transaction took place when shares of Krystal Biotech Inc were trading at $127.23 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3.47 billion. This valuation is a reflection of the company's strong performance in the biotech industry and its promising pipeline of innovative treatments.

The relationship between insider sell transactions and stock price is often closely watched by investors. In general, insider selling can be seen as a bearish signal, suggesting that insiders may believe the stock is overvalued or that the company's future prospects are not as bright. However, it's important to note that there can be many reasons for an insider to sell shares, and it does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

In the case of Krishnan's recent sell transaction, it's worth noting that the insider has been consistently selling shares over the past year, even as the stock price has remained relatively stable. This could suggest that the insider's selling is not driven by a negative view of the company's prospects, but rather by personal financial planning or other factors.

As always, investors should consider insider transactions as just one piece of information in their overall analysis of a stock. While Krishnan's recent sell transaction is certainly noteworthy, it's important to also consider other factors such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and broader market conditions when making investment decisions.

Going forward, investors will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on further insider transactions at Krystal Biotech Inc, as well as the company's ongoing progress in developing and commercializing its innovative treatments for dermatological diseases.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
