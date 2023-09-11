Insider Buying: Andrew Spodek Acquires 8,436 Shares of Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

On September 11, 2023, Andrew Spodek, CEO, Director, and 10% Owner of Postal Realty Trust Inc (

PSTL, Financial), purchased 8,436 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Andrew Spodek is the CEO and a Director of Postal Realty Trust Inc. He is also a 10% owner of the company. Spodek's leadership and significant stake in the company demonstrate his vested interest in the company's success.

Postal Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. The company's portfolio consists of postal properties in multiple states, providing a steady stream of rental income.

Over the past year, Andrew Spodek has purchased a total of 20,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of consistent buying by the insider suggests confidence in the company's prospects.

The insider transaction history for Postal Realty Trust Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys over the past year, compared to 4 insider sells. This indicates a mixed sentiment among insiders, with more recent activity leaning towards buying.

On the day of Spodek's recent purchase, shares of Postal Realty Trust Inc were trading at $14.22, giving the company a market cap of $289.701 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 106.29, higher than the industry median of 17.39 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is $16.83, Postal Realty Trust Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Andrew Spodek, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation, could signal a positive outlook for Postal Realty Trust Inc. However, investors should always conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
