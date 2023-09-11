Director Llc Lucaszoom Sells 20,818,755 Shares of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)

1 hours ago

On September 11, 2023, Llc Lucaszoom, a director at LegalZoom.com Inc (

LZ, Financial), sold a total of 20,818,755 shares of the company. This significant insider sell has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, prompting a closer look into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Who is Llc Lucaszoom?

Llc Lucaszoom is a director at LegalZoom.com Inc. The insider has been actively trading in the company's shares over the past year, with a total of 20,818,755 shares sold and no shares purchased.

About LegalZoom.com Inc

LegalZoom.com Inc is a leading provider of online legal solutions for small businesses and families. The company offers services such as business formation, trademark registration, wills and living trusts, and legal advice through prepaid legal plans. LegalZoom's mission is to democratize law, making it accessible and affordable for everyone.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and eight insider sells at LegalZoom.com Inc. The insider, Llc Lucaszoom, has been responsible for a significant portion of these sells, with a total of 20,818,755 shares sold. This trend of insider selling could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects.

1702111720744419328.png

As shown in the insider trend image above, there has been a consistent pattern of insider selling at LegalZoom.com Inc over the past year. This could be an indication that the insiders believe the company's stock is overvalued, or they may have other personal reasons for selling their shares.

Stock Price and Market Cap

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of LegalZoom.com Inc were trading at $9.55 each. This gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.89 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock price has remained relatively stable, suggesting that the market has not reacted negatively to the insider's actions.

Conclusion

While the insider's sell of 20,818,755 shares is significant, it is essential for investors to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and future growth prospects before making investment decisions. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and consider seeking advice from financial professionals.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
