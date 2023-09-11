Insider Buying: SVP, Exploration Aoife Mcgrath Acquires 6,200 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

1 hours ago
On September 11, 2023, Aoife Mcgrath, the Senior Vice President of Exploration at Coeur Mining Inc (

CDE, Financial), purchased 6,200 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Aoife Mcgrath is a seasoned professional in the mining industry, with a strong background in exploration. As the SVP of Exploration at Coeur Mining Inc, she is responsible for overseeing the company's exploration activities, which are crucial for the company's growth and sustainability.

Coeur Mining Inc is a well-established mining company that primarily focuses on the discovery and development of precious metals. The company operates several mines across North America, with a diverse portfolio of gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. Coeur Mining Inc is committed to responsible mining practices and strives to deliver significant value to its stakeholders.

Over the past year, Aoife Mcgrath has purchased a total of 9,800 shares and has not sold any shares. This suggests a strong belief in the company's prospects and a commitment to its success.

The insider transaction history for Coeur Mining Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend indicates a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish sign for investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Coeur Mining Inc were trading at $2.35 each, giving the company a market cap of $784.024 million.

According to GuruFocus Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63, with a GF Value of $3.71. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, indicating a potential opportunity for investors. However, it's also categorized as a possible value trap, so investors should think twice before making a decision.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Coeur Mining Inc, coupled with the company's undervalued status according to GuruFocus Value, could present an interesting opportunity for investors. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

