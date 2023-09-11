On September 11, 2023, Rajeev Menon, President, APEC of Marriott International Inc ( MAR, Financial), sold 8,000 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Menon has sold a total of 14,000 shares and made no purchases.

Rajeev Menon is a key figure in Marriott International Inc, serving as the President for the Asia Pacific region (APEC). His role involves overseeing the company's operations and growth in this dynamic and rapidly expanding market. His insider transactions, therefore, provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Marriott International Inc is a leading global lodging company with more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

The insider transaction history for Marriott International Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 24 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Marriott International Inc were trading for $207.03 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $59.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 22.57, which is higher than the industry median of 20 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Marriott International Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $207.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $229.14, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Marriott International Inc shares, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, suggests that the stock may be modestly undervalued. However, the trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year could indicate a cautious outlook among insiders. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider transactions and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.