10% Owner Carl Icahn Buys 127,731 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago

On September 12, 2023, Carl Icahn, a 10% owner of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (

SWX, Financial), purchased 127,731 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned American businessman and investor. He is the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises, a diversified conglomerate holding company based in New York City. He is also a major shareholder in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, holding a 10% stake in the company.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc is a leading energy company based in the United States. The company provides natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California. Its primary subsidiaries are Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Group, Inc. The former is involved in the purchasing, distributing, and transporting of natural gas, while the latter is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise.

Over the past year,

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) has purchased a total of 4,360,782 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's potential and a long-term investment strategy.

1702112905505275904.png

The insider transaction history for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc shows a total of 9 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at the company are bullish about its future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc were trading for $61.45 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $4.51 billion.

1702112920608964608.png

With a price of $61.45 and a GuruFocus Value of $90.60, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc shares, coupled with the company's strong insider buying trend, suggests a positive outlook for the company. However, the stock's current valuation indicates that it may be a value trap, and investors should exercise caution.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.