Insider Sell: Paul Breaux Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA)

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, Paul Breaux, See Remarks at Carvana Co, sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and purchased none.

But who is Paul Breaux? Breaux is a key figure at Carvana Co, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. Carvana Co is revolutionizing the car buying process through technology and exceptional customer service. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform.

The sale by the insider is a significant event that warrants a closer look. Over the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and only 1 insider sell at Carvana Co. This suggests that the insider's recent sell could be a strategic move rather than a reflection of the company's performance or future prospects.

1702113147919269888.png

The insider's sell comes at a time when Carvana Co's shares were trading at $49, giving the company a market cap of $5.49 billion. This is a significant valuation for a company in the used car e-commerce space.

However, when we look at the GF Value of Carvana Co, we see a different picture. With a price of $49 and a GuruFocus Value of $129.41, Carvana Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

1702113164457410560.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's sell of 20,000 shares of Carvana Co is a significant event that warrants further investigation. While the company's market cap and GF Value suggest potential value, the insider's sell could indicate a strategic move or a reflection of the company's future prospects. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.