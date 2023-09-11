Director Paul Sekhri Sells 2,500 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, Director Paul Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems Inc (

VEEV, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 5,158 shares and purchased none.

Paul Sekhri is a seasoned executive with over three decades of operational experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He has been a director at Veeva Systems Inc, a cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications, since 2013.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions. Its services include implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1702113255066959872.png

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. While it's not uncommon for insiders to sell their shares, it can sometimes signal a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insiders sell shares for various reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate a negative outlook.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Veeva Systems Inc were trading at $224.85, giving the company a market cap of $34.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 64.85, higher than the industry median of 26.76 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Veeva Systems Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $224.85 and a GuruFocus Value of $264.19, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

1702113270741073920.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the company's strong fundamentals and undervalued status suggest that Veeva Systems Inc remains a solid investment opportunity.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.