On September 11, 2023, James Sullivan, the Senior Vice President of Strategy & Compliance at BIO-key International Inc ( BKYI, Financial), purchased 9,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

BIO-key International Inc is a leading provider of biometric identity and access management solutions. The company's innovative software and hardware solutions deliver strong, convenient security, and user-friendly functionality, enabling its customers to enhance productivity and reduce costs.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 17,618 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend suggests a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

The insider transaction history for BIO-key International Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend indicates a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish signal for investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of BIO-key International Inc were trading at $0.53, giving the company a market cap of $4.746 million.

With a price of $0.53 and a GuruFocus Value of $3.02, BIO-key International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.18. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of BIO-key International Inc shares could be a positive signal for the company's future prospects. However, given the stock's current price-to-GF-Value ratio, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making an investment decision.