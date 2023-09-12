Insider Sell: Royal Caribbean Group's President & CEO, Michael Bayley, Sells 10,000 Shares

52 minutes ago
On September 12, 2023, Michael Bayley, the President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group (

RCL, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Michael Bayley has been with Royal Caribbean Group for over 30 years, holding various executive positions before becoming President and CEO. Under his leadership, the company has grown into one of the world's largest cruise ship operators, offering a variety of brands that cater to different market segments.

Royal Caribbean Group is a global cruise holding company that is known for its popular brands such as Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company operates over 60 ships and is recognized for introducing industry-first features and services. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the company has shown resilience and is focused on a strong recovery.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,624 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 10,000 shares is part of this trend.

The insider transaction history for Royal Caribbean Group shows a total of 1 insider buy and 12 insider sells over the past year. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, leading them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Royal Caribbean Group were trading at $100.02, giving the company a market cap of $24.94 billion.

With a price of $100.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $162.21, Royal Caribbean Group has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Michael Bayley, along with the overall insider transaction trend for Royal Caribbean Group, may suggest that the stock is currently overvalued. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, future growth prospects, and the overall market conditions before making investment decisions.

