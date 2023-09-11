Insider Sell: CFO Mark Matheos Sells 13,068 Shares of Appian Corp

On September 11, 2023, Mark Matheos, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Appian Corp (

APPN, Financial), sold 13,068 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Appian Corp, which we will explore in this article.

Mark Matheos is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the tech industry. As the CFO of Appian Corp, he is responsible for the company's financial strategy and operations. His decision to sell a significant portion of his holdings in the company is a move that warrants further analysis.

Appian Corp is a leading provider of cloud computing software solutions. The company's platform allows businesses to create, deploy, and manage enterprise-grade applications. Appian's solutions are used by a wide range of industries, including finance, healthcare, and government.

Over the past year, Mark Matheos has sold a total of 13,465 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is mirrored by other insiders at Appian Corp, with 12 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

1702170350403452928.png

The insider's recent sale took place with Appian Corp's shares trading at $50.15, giving the company a market cap of $3.453 billion. This sale comes at a time when Appian Corp's stock is trading below its GuruFocus Value of $80.20, indicating that the stock may be undervalued.

1702170384050159616.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63, Appian Corp's stock is considered a possible value trap, suggesting investors should think twice before investing.

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While it's not uncommon for insiders to sell shares for personal reasons, such as diversifying their portfolio or meeting financial obligations, consistent selling by multiple insiders could be a red flag. In the case of Appian Corp, the insider's recent sale, coupled with the stock's current valuation, suggests that potential investors should proceed with caution.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of Appian Corp shares is noteworthy, it is essential to consider the broader context. The company's current valuation, combined with the overall trend of insider selling, suggests that potential investors should carefully evaluate the company's prospects before making an investment decision.

