On September 11, 2023, Jennifer Daniels, the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Colgate-Palmolive Co ( CL, Financial), sold 24,704 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Jennifer Daniels has been with Colgate-Palmolive Co for several years, serving in her current role as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. She is responsible for overseeing the company's legal affairs and ensuring compliance with laws and regulations. Her insider transactions provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is a multinational consumer goods company that specializes in the production, distribution, and provision of household, health care, and personal care products. The company's product portfolio includes oral care products like toothpaste and toothbrushes, personal care products like soaps and shampoos, and home care products like laundry detergents and dishwashing liquids.

Over the past year, Jennifer Daniels has sold a total of 49,407 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history for Colgate-Palmolive Co, which shows zero insider buys and 18 insider sells over the past year.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is often complex. However, it is generally believed that insider sells may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. In this case, the insider's decision to sell a significant number of shares could potentially signal a bearish outlook.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co were trading for $73.31 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $60.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 40.46, which is higher than the industry median of 19.79 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Colgate-Palmolive Co is modestly undervalued. With a price of $73.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.67, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell may raise some concerns, the company's valuation according to the GuruFocus Value suggests that the stock may still be a good investment. Investors should keep a close eye on future insider transactions and other indicators to make informed decisions.