On September 12, 2023, Paul Brody, the Chief Financial Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc ( IBKR, Financial), sold 24,894 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 24,894 shares and purchased none.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc is a leading automated global electronic broker that specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, and foreign exchange instruments. The company caters to professional traders, institutions, and financial advisors. It operates on an advanced technology platform that allows it to service a multitude of customer needs with low-cost trade execution.

The insider's recent sell has raised eyebrows in the financial community, prompting a closer look at the relationship between insider transactions and the stock's price.

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions for Interactive Brokers Group Inc over the past year. It is evident that there have been no insider buys, while there have been 40 insider sells. This could potentially indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance from those with intimate knowledge of its operations.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc were trading at $94.42, giving the company a market cap of $9.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 18.79, slightly higher than the industry median of 18.32 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The above image represents the GF Value of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. With a price of $94.42 and a GuruFocus Value of $105.84, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider, coupled with the stock's modest undervaluation, presents a mixed picture for potential investors. While the insider's sell-off could be a cause for concern, the stock's undervaluation according to the GF Value might present an opportunity for value investors.