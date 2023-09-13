On September 13, 2023, Robert Blum, President & CEO of Cytokinetics Inc ( CYTK, Financial), sold 12,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Robert Blum has been with Cytokinetics Inc for several years, leading the company as its President & CEO. Under his leadership, the company has made significant strides in its field. Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the potential treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 240,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 12,500 shares is part of this larger trend.

The insider transaction history for Cytokinetics Inc shows a clear trend towards selling. Over the past year, there have been 41 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be an indication of the insider's confidence in the company's current stock price or a strategic move based on personal financial planning.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cytokinetics Inc were trading for $34.9 each, giving the company a market cap of $3.343 billion.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued. With a price of $34.9 and a GuruFocus Value of $8.97, Cytokinetics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.89.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The significant overvaluation of the stock, combined with the insider's recent sell, could be a signal for investors to reassess their positions in Cytokinetics Inc. However, it's important to remember that insider transactions are not always indicative of a company's future performance. Investors should always conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.