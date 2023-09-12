On September 12, 2023, Alonzo Weems, the Executive Vice President, Ethics and Compliance Officer of Eli Lilly and Co ( LLY, Financial), sold 1,148 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Weems has sold a total of 2,804 shares and made no purchases.

Eli Lilly and Co is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. The company was founded more than a century ago by Colonel Eli Lilly, who was committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs. Today, Eli Lilly and Co is known for its pioneering work in diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and more.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 52 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following chart:

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex. While insider selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it can also be motivated by personal financial planning needs. Therefore, it's crucial to consider the broader context when interpreting these transactions.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Eli Lilly and Co were trading at $590.98, giving the company a market cap of $568.51 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 84.48, significantly higher than both the industry median of 22.4 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, which is based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Eli Lilly and Co is significantly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.9, as shown in the following chart:

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the broader context. The company's high valuation and the lack of insider buys over the past year suggest that potential investors should proceed with caution.