Insider Sell: Director Eric Wu Sells 500,000 Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, Eric Wu, a director at Opendoor Technologies Inc (

OPEN, Financial), sold 500,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at the company, which we will explore in more detail below.

Eric Wu is a key figure at Opendoor Technologies Inc. He has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction and growth. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,209,562 shares and has not made any purchases.

Opendoor Technologies Inc is a leading digital platform for residential real estate. The company's innovative platform empowers consumers with the freedom to move by making it simple and instant to buy and sell a home. Opendoor's offering streamlines the transaction process, making it faster, easier, and less stressful for customers.

The insider transaction history for Opendoor Technologies Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 35 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1702170942664343552.png

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. In some cases, insider selling may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons unrelated to the company's performance, such as personal financial planning needs.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc were trading for $3.76 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.31 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $7.84. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48, as shown in the following image:

1702170964315340800.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of 500,000 shares is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Opendoor Technologies Inc, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.